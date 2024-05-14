Art & Entertainment

Babil Khan Hints At Breakup With Mystery Girl In An Emotional Post: You Never Really Move On

On Tuesday, Babil Khan shared a string of pics with a mystery girl (supposedly his ex-girlfriend) hinting at his breakup with her.

Instagram
Babil Khan with a mystery girl Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan never spoke about his love life on social media. His Instagram posts are mostly for his late father. On Tuesday, taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a string of pics with a mystery girl (supposedly his ex-girlfriend) hinting at his breakup with her. He also penned a lengthy about moving on and all the good memories with the girl. Babil’s mother reacted to the post and remembered her late husband Irrfan Khan.

Babil started his post, ''I don’t think moving on is about trying to hide away that what you have loved, in reality you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are (sic)''.

He added, ''I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs,I like how you sound when you laugh.When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half (sic)''.

Pouring his heart out, Babil further wrote, ''I love to look at you. I’ll miss how you breathe,giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach.I love to hold your hands.I’ll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home (sic)''.

Have a look at his full post here.

Sutapa Sikdar, remembering Irrfan, commented, “I remember him carrying my chappal because it’s broken, he walked barefoot too on scorching heat on the Delhi footpath.. the memory pillow should have his memories I just can’t touch him anymore..but it rains when I miss him. I have the plants he planted with his own hands...I had no option but to stay alone...I don’t know yet what’s called moving on.”

On the professional front, Babil Khan's last outing was Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’. He will be next seen in a Shoojit Sircar's project.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa Board Results 2024: GBSHSE To Declare 10th Results On May 15
  2. Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics
  3. Stampede-like Situation At Thane Railway Station After Dust Storm in Mumbai Delays Trains | VIDEO
  4. SC Pulls Up IMA Chief For Interview In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: '...Lampooing The Court'
  5. Ruckus In MCD House Over Swati Maliwal's Assault Allegation
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  2. Babil Khan Hints At Breakup With Mystery Girl In An Emotional Post: You Never Really Move On
  3. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  4. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  5. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
Sports News
  1. Harmanpreet Plans Comprehensive Trials For Olympic Squad Combinations Ahead Of Final Selections
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. EPL Permutations: What Does Arsenal Need To Do To Win The Title - Explainer
  5. Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly
World News
  1. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  2. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  3. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  4. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  5. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival