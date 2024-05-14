Babil Khan Hints At Breakup With Mystery Girl In An Emotional Post: You Never Really Move On

Actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan never spoke about his love life on social media. His Instagram posts are mostly for his late father. On Tuesday, taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a string of pics with a mystery girl (supposedly his ex-girlfriend) hinting at his breakup with her. He also penned a lengthy about moving on and all the good memories with the girl. Babil’s mother reacted to the post and remembered her late husband Irrfan Khan.
Babil started his post, ''I don’t think moving on is about trying to hide away that what you have loved, in reality you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are (sic)''.
He added, ''I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs,I like how you sound when you laugh.When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half (sic)''.
Pouring his heart out, Babil further wrote, ''I love to look at you. I’ll miss how you breathe,giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach.I love to hold your hands.I’ll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home (sic)''.
Have a look at his full post here.
Sutapa Sikdar, remembering Irrfan, commented, “I remember him carrying my chappal because it’s broken, he walked barefoot too on scorching heat on the Delhi footpath.. the memory pillow should have his memories I just can’t touch him anymore..but it rains when I miss him. I have the plants he planted with his own hands...I had no option but to stay alone...I don’t know yet what’s called moving on.”
On the professional front, Babil Khan's last outing was Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’. He will be next seen in a Shoojit Sircar's project.