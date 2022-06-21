Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About His Love For Music On World Music Day

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has also crooned soulful songs, shared on World Music Day that one can expect some beautiful singles coming from him in the near future and he also talks about how important music is to him.

Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About His Love For Music On World Music Day
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 2:20 pm

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has also crooned soulful songs such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja' among other chartbusters, shared on World Music Day that people can expect some really beautiful singles coming from him in the near future and he also details out what music means to his life and soul.

Khurrana says: "Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious, and always youth-facing."

"Today, I'm really excited to share that I have been working on some really beautiful tracks which I can't wait to share."

He added that music has always been his best friend. "I have always maintained that I'm the happiest when I express myself through music and I'm eager to speak to people and bare my heart and soul with these new tracks. The microphone has been my companion since my school days -- it has seen me through every phase of life."

"So, I'm really going to pour my heart out this time with these new songs that are coming your way."

On the work front, Khurrana will be next seen in two very interesting projects this year - Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L. Rai's 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment World Music Day Ayushmann Khurana Actor Ayushmann Khurana Singer Ayushmann Khurana Music Musicians Bollywood Entertainment Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 