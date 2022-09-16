Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Ayesha Jhulka Talks About How It Was To Work With Juhi Chawla

Crime drama series 'Hush Hush' will see the arrival of '90s silver screen heartthrobs Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka making their debut in a web series.

Crime drama series 'Hush Hush' will see the arrival of '90s silver screen heartthrobs Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka making their debut in a web series.

Surprisingly, even though the two actresses have been working in the film industry for the past three decades, they have never worked together. With 'Hush Hush', which will stream on Prime Video from September 22, they will be seen together on the screen.

Talking about it, Ayesha said: "Juhi and I go back a long way in the industry, but 'Hush Hush' let us come together and gel along like the good old days! Imagine romancing the same actors, but never sharing screen space before! On the sets, most of our conversations revolved around how exciting it is to finally collaborate on a project."

Talking about her working with Juhi, Ayesha talked about the characters the two actresses play: "Ishi and Meera's relationship is based on bonding, so our off-screen camaraderie translated onscreen. We had some really powerful scenes together and it was a very nice give and take. For you to perform well, you need a mutual power exchange, and it was quite some help from Juhi's side. We should do more work together."

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, 'Hush Hush' also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami and Karishma Tanna.

It is part of Prime Video's festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022, which kicks off on September 23. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages.


 

