Avika Gor To Make Her Bollywood Debut With ‘1920 – Horrors Of The Heart’

Actress Avika Gor is popularly known for her role of Anandi in the television show, ‘Balika Vadhu’ and then essaying Roli in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. She has been working on and off in various regional films, but now, she is finally set to step into Bollywood.

Gor will be soon making her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's next venture. The film is titled ‘1920 – Horrors Of The Heart’. The movie is written by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and directed by filmmaker Krishna Bhatt. This news was announced on social media by the Bhatts.

There have been reports of Gor wanting to enter into Bollywood films for quite some time. Fans of the actress had been super excited about the same for a long time.

Gor has already made a name for herself in the South film industry. In 2013, she made her Telugu film debut with ‘Uyyala Jampala’. She won the title of Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her role in the film. Besides that Gor went on to star in other successful films like ‘Cinema Choopistha Mava’, ‘Care Of Footpath 2’, ‘Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada’, ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’, and ‘Net’.

Recently, she also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film, ‘I Go To School’. She had gone to Kazakhstan for the promotion of the same and even interacted with her fans there.

As per reports on Pinkvilla, ‘1920 – Horrors Of The Heart’ will hit theatres in 2023.