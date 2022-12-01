Ashutosh Rana On His Role In ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’: My Character Lives Life To The Fullest

It’s been less than a week since ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ released on Netflix and in a short time, the high octane thriller has already made its way to the global top 10 list of Netflix’s Global top ten most popular series list.

Telling the story of Bihar at a time when citizens had pledged their allegiance to criminals over the police, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ is a one-of-its- kind retelling of a tale as old as time.

Apart from being helmed by ace filmmaker Neeraj Pandey - ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ stars a number of incredibly talented actors. Of the talent ensemble, acting maestro Ashutosh Rana. The man who needs no introduction has captured hearts with his powerful performances will now be seen essaying Mukteshwar, a cop who works closely with Amit Lodha, played by Karan Tacker

Speaking about his role and how it played out, Ashutosh Rana shared, “Mukteshwar is Amit’s friend/guide/philosopher. Mukteshwar helps him step away from the problem and guides him to the solution. So whenever Mukteshwar comes on screen, the character’s direction and state changes. To me, my character is one that has his own philosophy. He is very enterprising and lives life to the fullest. And even in tough situations, he never loses his cool. He manoeuvres through tough situations with a sense of peace and calm.”

The actor also mentioned how thrilling his experience was being a part of this title and working with Neeraj Pandey as well. He mentions how this story is extremely colourful in nature and there is no question of denying such a brilliant opportunity of being part of something so remarkable.

