Did You Know? Karan Tacker's Role In Neeraj Pandey's ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ Was Written For Akshay Kumar

Friday witnessed one of the most promising and explosive trailers on the internet as Neeraj Pandey's ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ introduced the world to the world of crime and corruption in the first half of the 2000s. Set in Bihar, the Netflix original features Karan Tacker as the righteous and idealistic police officer fighting against the menacing and brutal gangster played by Avinash Tiwary. Interestingly, according to a source report, Akshay Kumar was initially roped in to play the role of Amit Lodha, which is portrayed by Karan Tacker in the show.

Revealing the details, a source shares, "Khakee was ideally conceptualized as a film and Akshay Kumar was offered the role of Amit Lodha, the honest and sincere police officer. However, with the progression, the film turned into a show and Karan Tacker was roped in for the same character, as he fit the bill perfectly for the role. The trailer has already released and the audience has loved his performance, the makers definitely feel the decision has translated into a great result."

While Akshay Kumar has earlier donned the Khakee uniform in multiple memorable roles including Rajkumar Santoshi's ‘Khakee’ and Rohit Shetty's ‘Sooryavanshi’, Karan Tacker definitely brings in a new flavour to the uniform and has delivered a solid promise with the trailer.

Neeraj Pandey has earlier worked with Karan Tacker for the filmmaker's OTT debut show ‘Special Ops’, and is known to have expertise in the genre with multiple hits like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, and ‘Special Ops’ amongst others.

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ is produced by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, and Vinay Pathak. The show will start streaming on November 25 on Netflix.