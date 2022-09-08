Asha Bhosle Turns 89: Film Industry Pays Tribute, Granddaughter Zanai Pens Heartfelt Poem

Actors and singers from the Hindi film industry on Thursday sent their best wishes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle on the occasion of her 89th birthday.

The singer, who began her playback singing career in the shadow of elder sister Lata Mangeshkar in the late 1940s, has given Hindi cinema some of its most memorable songs including "Jhumka Gira Re", "Raat Akeli Hain", "Aaja Aaja", "Dum Maro Dum", "Dil Cheez Kya Hain", among others.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju were among those who congratulated Bhosle on her birthday.

Happy birthday to ever youthful and magical @ashabhosle ji. We are very lucky to have such a unique & gifted voice in India.



Vivacious and versatile, Asha Bhosle ji is Respected & Admired worldwide. I pray for her long and healthy life🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gj0T4cuiYZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 8, 2022

From the music fraternity, Adnan Sami, Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and Palak Muchhal wished Bhosle on her birthday.

Sami tweeted, "Wishing my ‘Musical Mother’ a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Dearest Asha ji, I adore & respect you beyond words! Lots of love & duas for a great year ahead! @ashabhosle."

"Wishing you a very happy and healthy Happy Birthday Asha didi #AshaBhosle Ji #HBDAshaBhosle Ji" wrote Jalota on Twitter.

Wishing you a very happy and healthy Happy Birthday Asha didi#AshaBhosle Ji #HBDAshaBhosle Ji pic.twitter.com/s0V8fpvQ7P — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) September 8, 2022

Muchhal thanked the veteran singer for "inspiring and blessing" the new generation of singers.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared his photos with Bhosle on Twitter. "Wishing the iconic Asha Bhosle ji a very Happy Birthday!!" he wrote.

Actors Amrita Rao and Prosenjit Chatterjee also extended their best wishes to Bhosle.

"To the Youngest and the Coolest ROCKSTARRRR.. A Very Happy 89th Birthday.

You have blessed us with your singing & you will continue to forever @ashabhosle Ji" she wrote.

Chatterjee tweeted, "Wishing the inimitable icon @ashabhosle Ji a very Happy Birthday."

Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle rang in the veteran singer's birthday with a heartfelt poem.

Zanai shared a video of her earlier live performance with the music icon. In the video, they are singing the track “Tu Tu Hai Wahi” from 1982 movie "Yeh Vaada Raha" on the stage.

Born on September 8, 1933 in Sangli district, Bhosle was initiated into music by her father, the renowned Marathi stage actor-singer Dinanath Mangeshkar.

Having sung her first song for a Marathi film in 1944, she has the distinction of having sung thousands of songs in practically every major Indian language.

She is also known for her many collaborations with music directors like OP Nayyar, Sachin Dev Burman, RD Burman, Khayyam and Bappi Lahiri.

The versatility of her voice and talent has been acknowledged through a host of awards conferred on her, including the National Award twice, the prestigious Filmfare Award eight times, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

Bhosle was selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2000 and was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.