As Imtiaz Ali Prepares To Roll 'Dr. Arora', Earns High Praise From Lyricist Irshal Kamil

Senior lyricist Irshad Kamil, who has penned the lyrics of chartbusters such as 'Nagada Nagada', 'Safar' and 'Sadda Haq', has lauded filmmaker and his frequent collaborator, Imtiaz Ali .



Speaking on the sidelines of a press event for the upcoming web show 'Dr. Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya', which is the creation of Imtiaz, Kamil said: "Imtiaz takes me to the creative lanes, I don't know how it happens or how he does it, but he does paint a vivid picture."



The lyricist added: "He is very precise with his briefs and is very clear as to what he wants from me. He knows what buttons to push. The reason my songs are received so well by the audience, is because I have Imtiaz by my side, who knows how to churn good work from me. I still don't know how he does it (laughs)."



'Dr. Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya' tells the story of its titular character, a sexologist, who treats his patients with utmost honesty while maintaining the ethical code of conduct that his profession demands. The lead character has been portrayed in the series by Kumud Mishra.



Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar. It stars Gaurav Parajuli, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar, Shekhar Suman and Vivek Mushran.



'Dr. Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya' will debut on OTT platform SonyLIV on July 22.

