Arnold Schwarzenegger Escapes Unharmed In a Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving his car when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the Riveria Country Club on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, said the Los Angeles Times.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger met with a car accident -

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 8:01 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the veteran Hollywood star, escaped unharmed after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles. According to Schwarzenegger's spokesperson, the four-vehicle crash happened late Friday afternoon and sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California Governor was driving his car when it collided with another vehicle near the Riveria Country Club, as revealed by the Los Angeles Times.

Schwarzenegger's spokesperson confirmed that the actor was unharmed and that the only person who was hurt was the woman. He stayed on the scene to keep an eye on her. Later on, he spoke with firefighters and cops.

According to the outlet, two other cars in the intersection were also struck as a result of the collision.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department statement, paramedics transported a woman to the hospital after she suffered a head abrasion.

The LAPD confirmed no signs of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.

Schwarzenegger, an Austrian native, was a champion bodybuilder before becoming a Hollywood star in the 1980s. ‘Conan the Barbarian’, ‘Commando’, ‘Terminator’, ‘Total Recall’, and ‘True Lies’ are some of his best-known films.

