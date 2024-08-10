Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's X (formerly known as Twitter) account has been hacked. The actor, informed about it with his fans on Instagram, today. He asked his followers to be cautious and not respond to any tweets or messages from his account.
Arjun Rampal wrote, "Not good news. My X account has been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked (sic)".
Here's the post of Rampal.
We hope Arjun Rampal's X handle is restored soon.
On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the film 'Crakk'. Recently, he made an announcement of starring in a new film with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. He started shooting for it last month. The 51-year-old actor shared two mirror photos in a clean-shaven look and revealed that the shoot of the film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has already begun. The caption read, “And so it begins... super stoked for this one. #bangkok #filming #bts (sic).” The shoot is said to be happening in Thailand’s Bangkok.
Prior to that, he announced the untitled film with a caption and a collage of pictures of the cast and the director. ''This is gonna be that ride an actor dreams for. So Here We Come🔥Directed by #AdityaDhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between #JioStudios and #B62Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before (sic)''.
Nothing much about the upcoming flick has been revealed yet, but it is said to be a inspired by real-life events. Reports claim that the tentative title of the film is 'Dhurandhar'.