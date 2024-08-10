On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the film 'Crakk'. Recently, he made an announcement of starring in a new film with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. He started shooting for it last month. The 51-year-old actor shared two mirror photos in a clean-shaven look and revealed that the shoot of the film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has already begun. The caption read, “And so it begins... super stoked for this one. #bangkok #filming #bts (sic).” The shoot is said to be happening in Thailand’s Bangkok.