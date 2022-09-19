Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Varun Dhawan Calling Him A Flirt On ‘Koffee With Karan’: Bilkul Opposite Insan Hoon Main

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his next film in Glasgow. Sharing a new picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Nai Film Nai Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove”. However, more than the picture, what caught everyone’s attention was the banter between Arjun and Varun Dhawan in the comment section.

For the unversed, when Arjun shared the picture, Varun was quick to comment, “Kya insaan ho aap,” to which Arjun replied, “tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main… (I am totally opposite to the description you gave of me while sipping coffee).”

Clearly, Arjun took an indirect dig at Varun for the claims he made on the show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’.

On the latest episode of KWK, Varun made an appearance with fellow actor Anil Kapoor. During their fun rapid-segment, when host Karan Johar asked Varun as to which Bollywood celebrity ‘brags the most’, Varun replied, “Arjun Kapoor. Shaukeen aadmi hai.”

Further, when Karan asked him, ‘who flirts the most,’ Varun once again said, “Arjun Kapoor.” Karan asked Varun, “Really? Is he sliding into people’s DMs?” To which Varun answered, “Once in a while, it’s all fine.” When Karan said he has also heard this, Anil, who is Arjun’s uncle, stopped both of them and said, “Uska break-up ho jayega.”

Arjun is currently dating Malaika Arora and are often spotted together. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Varun will next be seen in ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Bhediya’. Varun and Anil last shared screen space in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’.