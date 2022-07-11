Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Arjun Kapoor Is Not Scared Of 'Fair Assessments' Of His Work

Actor Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ek Villain Returns' will debut in theatres release worldwide on July 29. He will also be seen in 'Kuttey' and 'The LadyKiller'.

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:36 pm

After making a smashing debut in 2012 with 'Ishaqzaade', Arjun Kapoor was subjected to "unfair criticism". However, the Bollywood star, who has films such as 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer' lined up for release, says that he is not scared of judgements and is game for a "fair assessment" of his work.


Kapoor, fondly called "Baba" by his fans, has worked in popular films such as '2 States', 'Ki & Ka', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Bhoot Police'.

Talking about getting judged, Kapoor shared with IANS that "Judgment happens with every film regardless of it being mainstream or not. I think one is a little more front footed and the others are a little internal as a film."

The 37-year-old actor knows the pros and cons of being a public figure.

"As an actor you are going to be judged on every film, almost every day for being a public figure so the judgment doesn't scare me but I think unfair criticism is something I hope I don't get," he said.

He added, "I think a bit of that happened in my life. I have worked hard on myself and the choices that I have made. So, I hope I receive a fair response and I think I am all for being open to fair assessment."

[With Inputs From IANS]

