Art & Entertainment

Arijit Singh Rides Scooty With Wife Koel Roy To Vote In His Bengal Hometown Jiaganj

Multi-award-winning hit playback singer Arijit Singh cast his vote at Jiaganj, his hometown on the banks of the Bhagirathi river in Murshidabad district, on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife Koel Roy.

Advertisement

Singer Arijit Singh
Singer Arijit Singh Photo: X
info_icon

Multi-award-winning hit playback singer Arijit Singh cast his vote at Jiaganj, his hometown on the banks of the Bhagirathi river in Murshidabad district, on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife Koel Roy.

The 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' hitmaker, dressed casually in a tee and pants, rode his scooter to the polling booth at GSFP School at Jiaganj. His wife, in a plain salwar-kameez, rode pillion.

The couple walked down the narrow alley leading up to the polling booth and stood patiently for their turn to come. Local fans followed every movement of the couple, capturing the moment for posterity.

Advertisement

After casting his vote, Arijit showed his index finger with the indelible ink mark to establish the fact that he had completed his right as a citizen to go out and vote.

Arijit grew up in Jiaganj and graduated from the local Sripat Singh College. Discovered by the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005, 37-year-old Arijit is now regarded as the best singer of his generation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  2. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  3. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  4. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
  5. Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. Champions League: Courtois Could Miss Bayern Clash, Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hints
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship
  5. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  2. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  3. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  4. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
  5. Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase