Anupam Kher Just Loves Jr NTR’s Work: 'May He Keep Rising From Strength To Strength'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a picture posing with Jr NTR, and heaped praise on the star saying that he “loved” his work in 'RRR'.

Anupam Kher, NTR Jr Photo: X
Anupam, on Wednesday, morning took to X where he shared a picture. In the image, the two stars are seen posing for the camera in a restaurant.

For the caption, Anupam wrote: “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actor @tarak9999 last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors.”

Anupam is currently busy with his second directorial 'Tanvi The Great'. It marks his return to the director’s chair after 22 years. His first film as a filmmaker was 'Om Jai Jadish', revolving around three brothers played by Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is busy prepping for 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. 'War 2' is a sequel to the 2019 film 'War' featuring Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

He also has 'Devara: Part 1', a pan-India film, which also has Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on October 10.

