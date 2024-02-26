Anuja Sathe Says Her 'Maharani 3' Character Is Calm Yet Calculated

Elaborating on the same, Anuja said: “Playing Kirti was like stepping into the shoes of someone calm but still calculated, while I personally am a person who is straightforward and likes to speak her mind, freely. While it’s been quite a contrasting character, I am glad I signed up for the challenge. With Subhash sir's guidance, I managed to bring Kirti's character to life. However, I would also like to give credit to my dialect coach who helped me nail the Bihari accent, which was a bit of a struggle for me, initially.”

The actress further mentioned, “What's intriguing about Kirti's journey is how she straddles the line between good and bad. Neither is she your typical hero nor the quintessential villain; she's a mix of both, which makes her character even more compelling. Bringing Kirti’s story to life has been both challenging and rewarding, and I can't wait for everyone to see the result of our hard work and dedication.”