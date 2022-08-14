Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actress

Hollywood actress Anne Heche, who passed away recently, a week after a fiery car crash, is alive in the memories of her loved ones.



After the Emmy Award winner died at age 53 on Friday, her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, a real estate advisor, shared a teary, heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He also gave an update on how their 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon is coping with the loss, reports People magazine.



According to People, Coleman said in an Instagram Reel, "I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to. Homer is okay. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be okay."



'People' adds that Laffoon, 48, who was married to Heche from 2001 to 2009, also expressed his gratitude to fans for "your check-in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it's so beautiful."



He continued: "Thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we got each other and we have a lot of support. And we're gonna be okay."



And then he had this to say about Heche: "I like to think she's free, free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever is next in her journey. She came in hot and she had a lot to say."



"She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in."