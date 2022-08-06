Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres' Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche Rushed To The Hospital After Getting Severely Burnt In Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche was hospitalised in a critical condition after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles.

Anne Heche
Anne Heche Instagram: @anneheche

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 6:17 pm

Actress Anne Heche was hospitalised in a critical condition after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles.

According to reports from NBC4LA and CNN, Heche suffered burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames, according to multiple published reports, reports Variety.

TMZ broke the news of the accident on Friday with a report that included overhead video of the accident scene in the Mar Vista area and a person identified as Heche being taken away in an ambulance.

The occupant of the home was not hurt in the accident, which caused significant damage to the front of the small house, according to TMZ and CNN.

Heche was also reported to have been involved in an accident a few minutes before the Walgrove Avenue crash at a nearby apartment complex. TMZ posted video that it claimed showed Heche speeding down a street in a blue Mini Cooper.

Heche is a TV and film veteran who gained fame in the late 1990s as the romantic partner of Ellen DeGeneres in the months after DeGeneres made international headlines as a mainstream entertainer who came out as a lesbian. After the relationship ended, Heche said the scrutiny and notoriety was a detriment to her acting career.

Heche has remained active in TV in recent years. She was expected to take part next week in Lifetime network's Television Critics Assocation press tour presentation with a session on the opioid crime drama "Girl in Room 13" with Larisa Dias.

The actor's other credits include 1997's 'Donnie Brasco' and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 1998's 'Six Days Seven Nights'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anne Heche Hollywood Actress Celebrity Accident Mini Cooper Cars Car Accident Los Angeles Veteran Actor Ellen DeGeneres
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether