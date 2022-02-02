Ananya Panday Reveals Her Family's Reaction After Watching Intimate Scenes in 'Gehraiyaan'

Actress Ananya Panday will next be seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan', in which she will appear in some intimate scenes. The actress in an interview was wasked about how her family would react to her risqué scenes in 'Gehraiyaan'.

Panday in an interview with ETimes responded by saying,"I am actually excited. My mom reads all the scripts that come my way, but dad doesn't. Especially when I decide to do something, he doesn't want to be told much about it. He wants to see it as a fresh piece. My parents are my biggest cheerleaders and also my critics. I am looking forward to what they think. I am also hoping that my sister Rysa likes this film. She is very hard to please and wants to be a filmmaker herself. She loved the trailer."

'Gehraiyaan' is a film by Batra about modern-day relationships and infidelity. Several intimate scenes between the characters appear in the film. 'Gehraiyaan' also stars actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, in addition to Panday.

There was an intimacy director for 'Gehraiyaan', who worked with the cast of the film.

"Intimacy director Dar Gai was onboard to make the actors feel comfortable, " said Batra. When asked about intimate scenes, she said, "There is a procedure...I thought we should adapt those things. My attempt was to design a system where everyone is comfortable. In this entire film, whenever we had a crew, like a cameraman, we wanted to understand their outlook towards intimacy."

Padukone spoke about shooting intimate scenes at the film's trailer launch. "You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that's just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences," said Padukone, as reported by The Indian Express.

'Gehraiyaan' is set to premiere on February 11, 2022 digitally on a OTT platform.