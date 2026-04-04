An Audio-visual Diptych: The Female Playback And Cinematic Sensorium

Jhingan traces the various epistemic positions of scholars from across the Western and Indian scholarship on music, cinema, voice, sound technologies, performance and the implication of various methods in understanding the playback device. We see her persuasive powers across all chapters of the book, imbricated in industrial chronologies and the changing meaning of the spectacle of female performance on screen as an actor and singer. The author invites us to study the body-voice connect of specific playback voices such as Lata Mangeshkar and the registers of narrative purport. Her keen observations on the influence of specific aural legacies in the pre-neoliberal era with ideas of “being like Lata” or “singing like Lata” or “Woh Lata waali baat…” signify the long-standing influence of specific techno-cultural trajectories. What sense do we make here? The trail that the female playback leaves—her inscription on the cultural landscape and industrial practice—preempts specific tonalities and a unique timbre. Future singers would be possible because of the historicity of the star singer. These imbrications are peculiar to Indian popular culture’s aural landscape and Jhingan attentively advances our understanding of its contours. Technically, although the film song’s identity is endemic to film text, its floating quality reiterates the sonic bond that it creates for aspiring singers, critic-biographers and film-spectator/listeners out of all its media assemblages. These analyses make an important contribution to understanding the sound and image and the voice and body— not respectively, but through the maintenance of unique calibrations of voice and body.