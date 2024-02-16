Art & Entertainment

Amy Jackson: Evolution Of Women In Action Films Is Empowering

She is all set to pack a punch at the bad guys with her portrayal of a headstrong cop in her next film ‘Crakk’. Amy Jackson said that the evolution of women in action films is inspiring as they are not just “relegated to glamour.

IANS
IANS

February 16, 2024

Amy Jackson Photo: Instagram


“The evolution of women in action films is empowering. It's inspiring to see actresses now portraying strong, impactful roles rather than just being relegated to glamour,” Amy told IANS

The actress, who made her debut in 2010 with the Tamil film ‘Madrasapattinam’ minced no words when she said that women want to be represented as an equal to male actors on screen.

“Women of all ages want to feel represented on screen and to be see an actress embodying a role rather than just popping up as eye candy is crucial to equality in cinema,” she added.

In the upcoming film directed by Aditya Datt, Amy along with her co-stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi will be seen doing deadly stunts.

How much is too much for an actor to invest in a role considering the risk involved?

“Navigating the delicate balance of extreme sports and stunts in a role is paramount. Prioritizing safety and clear communication of limits are non-negotiable. However, collaborating with a seasoned professional like Vidyut Jamawal elevates the entire experience.”

“His unparalleled expertise in executing daring action choreography not only instills trust in the director and storyline but also empowers actors to embrace their own stunts.”

Working with Vidyut was a safe experience for Amy.

“Working alongside such a maestro feels not only safe but got me immersed in the thrill, guided by a phenomenal choreographer,” she conclude.

