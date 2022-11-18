Amy Adams Was 'Really Scared' While Watching 'Enchanted' With Audience For The First Time

Hollywood Actress Amy Adams, whose musical fantasy movie 'Disenchanted' released on OTT on Friday, has shared that she was really nervous and scared while watching 'Enchanted' (the prequel to 'Disenchanted') for the first time with the audience.

During a recent media interaction, Amy revealed what her state of mind was while being surrounded by the audience and watching their live reactions inside the theatre back in 2007.

She said: "The first time, with 'Enchanted', we were taking a big leap. I knew how much I'd loved Giselle and how much I believed in her spirit. And, we just got into it not really knowing what it would be or if people would get it. So, I do remember feeling really scared the first time I watched it with an audience."

The said screening happened in London. Amy recollected as she further said: "It was very quiet for the first bit of the movie. People sort of started to understand what they were seeing.

She finally spoke about the turning point in the film, which led to a shift in the audience's energy: "And then, I remember after Happy Working Song, there was a shift in the energy where the audience sort of started to go on the journey with us. And it was a really overwhelming feeling for me."

'Disenchanted' is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.