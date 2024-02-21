Ameen Sayani, the legendary radio presenter of the popular show ‘Binaca Geet Mala’, passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack at the age of 91. Sayani’s son, Rajil Sayani, confirmed the news of his father, and informed Indian Express that his father was taken to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, where he breathed his last. Rajil stated, “The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn’t save him and he was declared dead.”