Amala Paul To Rashmika Mandanna To Pooja Hegde – 5 South Indian Divas Who’re Stealing Hearts Pan-India

The South Indian film industries have got some heart-throbbing beauties that steal all our hearts with their gorgeous looks. With noteworthy performances in their films, the actresses leave no chance to surprise people pan-India with their skilled art as well.

In recent years, as the south-Indian actresses have been making their mark in pan-Indian films with their massive blockbusters, the southern divas have been making us fall head over heels too with their beauty and their performances. They have been known to start with humble beginnings and soon rose up in their career acing their performances with every film.

Here are 5 south Indian divas who aced their performances like a pro in their recent projects:

Amala Paul

Amala Paul has been raising the heat quite recently and for all the right reasons. The actress is a renowned name in the southern film industries and is best known for her smooth shifts of versatile characters. The ‘Mynaa’ fame actress aptly balances her gorgeous frame along with her knack to experiment every single time. She was recently appreciated for her first produced venture ‘Cadaver’ where she single-handedly rocked both her roles of producer and actress in the investigative thriller.

Rashmika Mandanna

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame Rashmika Mandanna has been stealing all our hearts and we cannot resist her gorgeous looks. Her pretty smile has been winning hearts all over social media and making her another diva of the southern film industries who is reckoned all over the country. With noteworthy performances in ‘Geeta Govindham’, ‘Yajamana’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Pogaru’, and others, the actress has aptly made her mark. She is soon going to be back with the sequel of ‘Pushpa’ and films like ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi film industry as well.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Punjabi kudi has a major fan following in the south with some major hits like ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Loukyam’, ‘Pandaga Chesko’, and many more. The gorgeous lady made her Hindi debut with ‘Yaariyan’ and thereafter underwent a huge body transformation for Ajay Devgn starring ‘De De Pyaar De’. Her fans are in love with her child-like beauty. She has numerous Hindi films as well under her belt, which are set to release in the coming days.

Pooja Hegde

The SIIMA award-winning actress is a renowned name in the Telugu film industry. Her epic performances in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Oka Laila Kosam’, and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ gained her a prominent stance in the industry, making her one of the most admired actresses in the Southern Film Industries. She has worked in Hindi cinema as well with some of the biggest superstars like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others.

Rashi Khanna

The ‘Rudra’ fame actress worked her way in the industry by delivering some noteworthy roleplays in South films like ‘Bengal Tiger’, Supreme’, Jai Lava Kusa’, Tholi Prema’ and others. Her enthralling persona and stunning character-play made her way to her fans’ hearts.

The south Indian divas never fail to mesmerize us with their gorgeous looks and impressive role-plays.