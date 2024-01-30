Actor Amala Paul is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Jagat Desai. Amala shares snippets from her motherhood journey with her fans through her social media. Through a recent post, the actor revealed that she played a game of tic tac toe with her husband to guess the gender of her baby. The adorable post has left fans gushing over the couple.
Amala Paul Plays Tic Tac Toe With Husband Jagat Desai To Guess Their Baby's Gender - Check Pictures Inside
Actor Amala Paul played a fun game of tic tac toe with Jagat Desai to guess the gender of their baby. They shared the cute pictures on social media.
Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Mynaa’ actor shared a series of pictures from her holiday. In one picture, the actor is seen in a yellow halter top, black pants, and blue sunglasses. She posed next to a baby girl doll. Jagat Desai, on the other hand, posed shirtless. He was seen wearing a beaded necklace as he posed next to a baby boy doll.
In another picture posted by Amala Paul, a tic tac toe board can be seen on the ground. The couple played the game with seashells and wooden planks. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “We played tic tac toe for team boy and team girl. Who do you think won?” Her post has fetched over 147K likes.
Take a look at Amala Paul’s adorable post here.
Reacting to the post, many fans commented on how adorable the couple is. One fan said, “Team girl another amala paul.” A second fan wrote, “I think you are carrying a girl.” A third fan commented, “Congratulations for ur pregnancy God bless you.”
Amala Paul shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans through a beach photoshoot with her husband in January this year. The actor was earlier married to director AL Vijay. They separated in 2017. She tied the knot with Jagat Desai in November last year.