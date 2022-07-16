Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
All For 'The Gray Man': Dhanush Thanks Anand Mahindra, Posts Picture With Cast

The film 'The Gray Man' marks the Hollywood debut of Indian actor Dhanush. It will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.

Dhanush
Dhanush Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 11:07 am

Dhanush took to social media to share a picture of him with the cast of the Ryan Gosling-starrer 'The Gray Man', the $200-million action drama streaming on Netflix from July 22.



'The Gray Man', tweeted Dhanush, "premieres one week from today! For now, please enjoy this high-res photo of the gorgeous and talented cast since I know you're all gonna want to zoom in."

He also retweeted industrialist and social media commentator Anand Mahindra, who carried an action-packed clip from 'The Gray Man', and wrote, "Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned @dhanushkraja as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema."

The scene has Dhanush, who plays a sharply suited assassin named Avik San in the movie, engaged in some high-intensity, bare-knuckles action with Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry aka Sierra Six) and Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda).

In response to Mahindra's praise, Dhanush wrote, "Thank you so much for the encouragement, sir."

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the cast of 'The Gray Man' also has Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The film is intended to be the start of a franchise based upon Greaney's 'Gray Man' novels.

[With Inputs From IANS]

