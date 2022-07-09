Alia Bhatt Wraps Shoot Of 'Heart of Stone', Gal Gadot Calls Her 'Amazing Talent'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has completed filming for her debut Hollywood movie 'Heart Of Stone'. The spy thriller also features 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot and 'Belfast' actor Jamie Dornan. The Netflix film is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Bhatt shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram alongside a series of photographs from the sets of the movie. She thanked her co-stars and director for the unforgettable experience.

Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy last month during her stay in London for the film's shoot, also expressed her excitement to come back home to her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She also gave a shout-out to Bhatt on her Instagram Stories.

Gal Gadot's Story Instagram

According to the official logline, 'Heart of Stone' revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

Bhatt started filming for the project in May. Details about her character are currently under wraps.

'Heart of Stone' is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner. Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

[With Inputs from PTI]