A Nervous Alia Bhatt All-Set For

Actress Alia Bhatt is ready to begin filming for her next movie after the release of her with her last film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will be making her Hollywood debut soon. The film is a spy thriller called 'Heart of Stone.' Bhatt joins a star-studded cast that includes actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and actor Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey).

The actress revealed that she is on her way to begin filming for the project via an Instagram post. She captioned it as "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk."

Bhatt is set to begin filming for 'Heart of Stone' in the United Kingdom, with the project likely to wrap up in August. The extremely talented Tom Harper is directing the movie. The details of the movie have not been revealed yet, but we know this spy-thriller is going to be exciting.

Skydance Media and Pilot Wave collaborated on Heart of Stone, which will be released on Netflix.