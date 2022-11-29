Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Alia Bhatt Poses With Mother Soni Razdan As She Makes First Public Appearance After Daughter Raha’s Birth

On Monday, Alia Bhatt paid a visit to her mother Soni Razdan house on the occasion of her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday.

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt
Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 3:43 pm

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, posed for the paparazzi publicly for the first time after embracing motherhood. On the occasion of her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, Alia stepped out to meet her mother Soni Razdan and Shaheen on Monday evening. 

Dressed in blue baggy jeans and a black T-shirt, Alia seemed in her usual happy self and called Soni to pose alongside her before they entered the house. When the cameramen complimented her on the name of her daughter Raha, Alia quipped, “Bahut acha hai (It’s very good).” Alia arrived at her mother’s house alone and was not accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor or their newborn daughter. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia and Ranbir recently revealed their daughter’s name to the world as they named her Raha. Alia also explained the meaning of the name, and wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

On Monday, Alia had also wished her sister Shaheen with a beautiful social media post. 

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in ‘Brahmastra’.

