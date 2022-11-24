Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Name Their Daughter ‘Raha’, Reveal The Meaning Behind It 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter to this world on November 6, 2022. Since then, their fans have been wanting to know more details about the newborn, and have been wondering what Alia and Ranbir would name their child.

And now finally ending the speculations, Alia and Ranbir have named their daughter ‘Raha’. Alia revealed the same on Instagram by sharing a loved up picture with Ranbir and their daughter, and she mentioned how her ‘dadi’ Neetu Kapoor has named her. The picture also has a football jersey with ‘Raha’ written on it.

Further revealing the meaning behind her name, Alia wrote in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…”Raha, in its purest form means divine path.. in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.”

Alia further added, “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Soon after Alia’s post, several celebs commented on it. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you, can’t wait,” while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Athiya Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and others commented with heart emojis.

Isn’t that adorable?

Work wise, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh. She is also making her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif starrer film, Farhan Akhtar ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Ranbir will be seen in ‘Animal’ with Rashmika Mandanna and in Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor.