Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Pay A Tribute To Rishi Kapoor With Their Baby Girl's Name?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6 in Mumbai. The two are yet to reveal her name or picture to the world. But if latest reports are to go by, the couple has picked a name for her and it has a special connection with the late Rishi Kapoor. And their decision has left Neetu Kapoor emotional. Rishi passed away in April 2020.

According to a BollywoodLife report, Ranbir and Alia have decided to pay tribute to Rishi through their daughter's name. While Neetu was left in tears, she cannot wait to share the name with the world.

While awaiting the new parents to reveal the name, Alia shared her first picture as a new mommy on Tuesday. Posting a picture of herself while holding a mug that reads, "mama", Alia captioned it as, “it me” with a yellow heart emoji.

Alia made the announcement of the baby soon after she gave birth. "And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir,” she wrote on Instagram.

Work wise, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh. She is also making her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif starrer film, Farhan Akhtar ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Ranbir will be seen in ‘Animal’ with Rashmika Mandanna and in Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor.