As director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ continues to roar at the box office, it was reported that actress Alia Bhatt was not happy with the final cuts she got in the film. Bhatt was seen in an extended cameo in ‘RRR’. According to Hindustan Times, the rumours surfaced after Bhatt deleted a number of ‘RRR’ related posts from her Instagram feed.



On Thursday (March 31), Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to address the rumour. It was noted by many fans that Bhatt had either deleted or archived many posts from her feed that she had posted for ‘RRR’ promotions. Then began the unconfirmed rumours suggesting that the actress was not happy with the final cuts she got in the SS Rajamouli directorial.



Bhatt shared a note on her Instagram stories and said, "In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team." She added that the reason she deleted the old RRR posts was because she wanted to de-clutter her feed. "I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered,”

Alia Bhatt Instagram Stories Instagram

She continued to thank the director and co-actors further on, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film,"



She concluded by saying that she was clarifying this because she did not want the film to suffer. "The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide," she added.



Since its release on March 25, ‘RRR’ has gathered huge Rs 672 crores worldwide in six days. The film is seventh highest grossing Indian film of all-time.



'RRR' is a 1920 based period drama starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran. The Magnus opus was made on the budget of more than Rs 300 crores and is a fictional representation of the lives of two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.