Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ali Fazal Takes To Wrestling As Part Of Action Prep For 'Mirzapur 3'

As the entire cast and crew begin preparing to start shooting for the third season of 'Mirzapur', actor Ali Fazal is busy with his own prep to bring back his character Guddu on screen.

undefined
Ali Fazal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 1:55 pm

As the entire cast and crew begin preparing to start shooting for the third season of 'Mirzapur', actor Ali Fazal is busy with his own prep to bring back his character Guddu on screen.

The actor has taken to the method of learning the basics of wrestling to apply the methods of combat and hand-to-hand combat to apply the skills for his character.

According to a source, "Ali Fazal is currently prepping for the action sequences that are part of the script of this upcoming season."

"The training is currently underway and he's been doing this for a few weeks now ahead of the start of the shoot which is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal is giving all his efforts to this role and has already started taking basic wrestling lessons for the same".

On the other work front, Ali was recently seen in the international murder mystery, 'Death On The Nile' and will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' with Tabu and 'Kandahar' with Gerard Butler.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ali Fazal Mirzapur Season 3 Combat Skill Training Wrestling
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case