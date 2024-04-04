Art & Entertainment

Alaya F Wants To Bring Back The Trend Of ‘Platform Shoes’, Finds ‘Tiny Heels’ Irritating

Actress Alaya F has talked about a fashion trend she would like to bring back and said it would be “platform shoes and heels”.

Advertisement

Instagram
Alaya F Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Alaya F has talked about a fashion trend she would like to bring back and said it would be “platform shoes and heels”.

The actress also shared that she is “obsessed” with platform sneakers and wears them all the time.

Talking to IANS about style, Alaya said: “A fashion trend that I would like to bring back is platform shoes. Proper platform heels. I think Gen-Z’s are bringing platform sneakers that I love. I am obsessed with platform sneakers.”

“I wear platform sneakers all the time and now that it is back in fashion there are so many options for nice platform sneakers,” she added.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old actress reveals why she is happy to see “platform heels” coming back to the spotlight.

“Although we are also seeing platform heels sort of coming back to the spotlight because I love a nice big heel. There’s nothing that irritates me more than those really tiny heels. What is the point of it also? So, yeah, nice big chunky heels (is what I like).”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony