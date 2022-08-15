Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Akshay Kumar: Let's Always Cherish This Freedom

Known for making films with a feel of patriotism such as 'Baby', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Airlift' and 'Kesari', to name a few, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on India's Independence Day asked everyone to "always cherish this freedom".

Akshay Kumar
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 4:45 pm

Akshay took to social media, where he shared a picture of himself posing with the flag.

"Let's always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay. #Indiaat75," he wrote in the caption.

On the acting front, Akshay, whose latest release is 'Raksha Bandhan', has a slew of movies lined up for release. He has 'Ram Setu', 'OMG-2' and 'Mission Cindrella'.

Akshay also has 'Gorkha', a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, who lost his leg in a landmine blast but overcame his disability to become the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade.

The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

