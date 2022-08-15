Akshay Kumar: Let's Always Cherish This Freedom

Known for making films with a feel of patriotism such as 'Baby', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Airlift' and 'Kesari', to name a few, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on India's Independence Day asked everyone to "always cherish this freedom".



Akshay took to social media, where he shared a picture of himself posing with the flag.



"Let's always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay. #Indiaat75," he wrote in the caption.



On the acting front, Akshay, whose latest release is 'Raksha Bandhan', has a slew of movies lined up for release. He has 'Ram Setu', 'OMG-2' and 'Mission Cindrella'.



Akshay also has 'Gorkha', a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, who lost his leg in a landmine blast but overcame his disability to become the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade.



The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.