Art & Entertainment

Akshara Singh Finds The Energy To Take A Selfie After Extended 24-Hour Shoot

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh shared that she shot for a project for 24 hours and then took a selfie.

Advertisement

Instagram
Akshara Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh shared that she shot for a project for 24 hours and then took a selfie.

Akshara took to her Instagram stories and posted a mirror selfie video of herself dressed in bright pink Indian attire and silver earrings.

Aksharas Story
Akshara's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress wrote: "Good morning everyone. 24 ghante ke shoot ke baad bhi selfie video kaun leta hai??” with the tune of the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Main Hoon Na' playing.

Akshara then shared a reel on the song 'Harpal' by Kunal Mishra and Shonali Mishra, starring Mintuaa, wearing a pink and white T-shirt paired with a bright pink baseball cap.

Advertisement

One of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara made her debut in 2010 opposite Ravi Kishan in the action drama 'Satyamev Jayate'. She has worked in popular films such as 'Tabadala', 'Sarkar Raj', and 'Satya'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Order At 2 PM | Top Points From Hearing
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  4. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling Make A Big Splash With Their Fashion Opulence - View Pics
  2. Anuraj Chahal On Work-Life Balance: 'Squeezing In A Workout, Catching Up With Friends On Set'
  3. Amala Paul Thanks Husband Jagat Desai For Being Her 'Constant Source Of Strength' During Pregnancy, Shares A Touching Note
  4. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  5. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  2. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  3. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
World News
  1. Australian Woman Denies Murdering Her Former Husband's Relatives With Poisonous Mushroom Lunch
  2. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  3. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  4. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  5. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress