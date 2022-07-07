Aishwarya Lekshmi Breaks Down At 'Gargi' Press Meet

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is one of the producers of director Gautham Ramachandran's upcoming film, 'Gargi', featuring actress Sai Pallavi in the lead, on Thursday, broke down on stage while talking about the film.



Aishwarya Lekshmi, who rose up to speak at a press meet called by the unit of the film, which is being presented by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, turned emotional almost a couple of minutes into her speech. She began by saying that 'Gargi' was a journey of three years but soon broke down while getting into the details about the film and what it meant to her.



Director Gautham Ramachandran and actress Sai Pallavi, who were on stage next to her, pitched in for her.



Explaining how actress Aishwarya Lekshmi had helped him and his film and why she was so emotional about it, director Gautham Ramachandran disclosed that Aishwarya was with him right from the first day he started the project.



He said that when he was facing a fund crunch and was looking for funds to complete the film, actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who had finished three films and saved her remuneration, handed out the entire sum she had saved to him in a bid to support him.



Aishwarya Lekshmi, who had regained her composure by then, resumed her speech. She said that she liked 'Gargi' not only because of the excellent content but also because of the people involved.



Aishwarya also heaped praises on Sai Pallavi, saying, "'Gargi' is not Gargi if not for Sai Pallavi. As an actress, I look up to her. I cannot see any other actress do this role."

[With Inputs From IANS]