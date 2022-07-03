Sai Pallavi-Starrer 'Gargi' Set For Worldwide Release On July 15

Actress Sai Pallavi delighted the audience with her outstanding performance in the recently released film 'Virata Parvam'. Now, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Gargi' have announced the date of its release.

'Gargi', which is directed by Gautham Ramachandran, will be released globally on July 15. The creators have made this announcement with a poster: with Pallavi's worried face on a monumental backdrop, the poster hints at the role the 'Fidaa' actress will play in the upcoming movie.

The film has music by Govind Vasantha and is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. The movie will be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

[With Inputs from IANS]