Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Actor Suriya And Wife, Jyothika's 2D Entertainment To Present Sai Pallavi-Starrer 'Gargi'

Actor Suriya's production company, 2D Entertainment, is ready to present 'Gargi', which will have actress Sai Pallavi headlining it.

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 10:46 am

Actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika's 2D Entertainment is to present director Gautham Ramachandran's upcoming film, 'Gargi', featuring actress Sai Pallavi in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, actor Suriya said, 

Actress Sai Pallavi responded to Suriya's tweet, saying, "Thank you actor Suriya sir and Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot!"

Govind Vasantha has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Sraiyanti.

In a statement, Team Gargi said many of life's miraculous incidents happen when they are least expected. "It is just the same for us when Surya and Jyothika joined hands with us in this project. It gives us immense pleasure and we are very excited and happy about this association. We sincerely thank our distributors Sakthivelan and Rajasekara Pandian, for their extended support in creating this association."

[With Inputs from IANS]

