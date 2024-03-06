Ahead Of Women’s Day, Shruti Haasan Talks About ‘Birth Control For Men’

“For women, planning a future, willingness to procreate and raise a family, whether they can physically and emotionally afford to have a 4th or 5th baby -- these are important discussions, and if men are not willing to understand (this) or talk about protection, the onus (of childbirth) is on the woman,” she said.

Talking about how men can take up more responsibility, Shruti said: “Men can be heroes in this department by saying, ‘we need to take this responsibility, we can get a vasectomy or use protection. This way, the responsibility of birth control and having a child will not fall on the female partner alone.”