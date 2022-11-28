Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Adele Pleasantly Surprised To See Shania Twain At Her Las Vegas Show

'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker Adele thanked 'Starstruck' judge Shania Twain for hiding at her Vegas show - admitting she would have "self-combusted" if she'd known the singer was there.

Singer Adele
Singer Adele Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:39 pm

'The Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' star, 57, rocked up at the mum-of-one's residency show in Sin City along with a host of famous faces, reports 'The Mirror'.

Adele, 34, is one of the world's best-selling artists, but when she saw Shania at the end of the gig, she couldn't contain herself.

Adele
Adele Instagram Story

According to 'The Mirror', Shania was joined at the sold-out concert by rapper Stormzy and Adele's partner Rich Paul. Adele has just completed the second weekend of her residency at The Colosseum venue at Caesars Palace, having canceled the gig earlier this year, telling fans it "wasn't ready".

After months of uncertainty, Adele finally announced the new dates for the shows, which kicked off on November 18. As she returned to the stage, the singer, looking resplendent in a black velvet frock and oodles of diamonds, told audiences the show "looked just like how I imagined" and thanked them for "coming back to me".

Adele Shania Twain
