Adah Sharma Spent Nights In Dance Bar For 'Sunflower 2'' Role: ‘Wanted To Look Convincing’

Actress Adah Sharma revealed that she spent nights in a dance bar for her role in ‘Sunflower 2’, as she wanted to look convincing on screen.

24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Adah Sharma
Adah said: "I wanted to look convincing and it's not just about when you are dancing, it is about how you sit and stand and how comfortable you are with your body, even when you are not performing.”

'Sunflower' series follows the lives of residents in a housing society as they become embroiled in a murder mystery. It stars Sunil Grover and Mukul Chaddha in the lead roles.

