Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Acting Teaches You Patience: Masaba Gupta

Home Art & Entertainment

Acting Teaches You Patience: Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours.

Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 11:33 pm

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours.

Be it as an artist or as a businesswoman, Masaba said, she is realistic in her approach and doesn't believe in making "brash decisions".

The designer made her acting debut with “Masaba Masaba” in 2020 and followed it upo with Prime Video series “Modern Love Mumbai” (2022) and season two of the Netflix show.

Related stories

Satyadeep Misra On His Love Story With Masaba Gupta: You Have To Own It And Be Open About It

Masaba Gupta Pens An Emotional Note For Vivian Richards: My Fierce Father

Masaba Gupta Marries Actor Satyadeep Misra In Hush-Hush Wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

“I have a practical approach to acting and the business I run. I am not delusional or unrealistic about the opportunity in that (acting) industry, nor am I making brash decisions in the business that I am in.

"Acting does teach you patience which comes to great use when you are a business person and vice versa. But I have a different personality when it comes to playing both these roles,” Masaba told PTI.

The designer was talking on the sidelines of the launch of new products from her cosmo-wellness and beauty brand LoveChild. She said the products are formulated keeping in mind all Indian skin tones and undertones.

“Not far too long we looked at the West as an inspiration but it is time to look inwards, at India, within India. Indian women are so quintessentially different from the rest of the world that we deserve to celebrate that uniqueness.

"Like, how can I help a woman (in deciding) what to wear for work or for a wedding, or what product to put that can perform three things instead of one thing. I am always thinking of simplifying their lives.”

LoveChild, the cosmo-wellness and beauty brand by Masaba has partnered with leading e-commerce platform, Myntra beauty, to launch her all–new Highlighted Nakhre highlighter palettes and Band Baaja Blush crème blushes.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Masaba Gupta Masaba Masaba Modern Love Mumbai Prime Video LoveChild Myntra Beauty Band Baja Baarat Netflix
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

No Scandal At Scandal Point

No Scandal At Scandal Point