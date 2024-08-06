Art & Entertainment

Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail, Claims His Intention Was Not To Harm Actor

One of the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case has filed for a bail plea before a special court. He mentioned that he was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The firing that took place outside Salman Khan’s house in April this year shook the nation. Members from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside the actor’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. The police have captured the culprits and have kept them in custody. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that one of the accused claimed that he was influenced by Bishnoi and that Bishnoi had been wrongly implicated in the case.

As reported by PTI, Vicky Gupta – one of the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case – has claimed that he follows the same ‘principles’ in his life that are followed by Lawrence Bishnoi. He also claimed that Bishnoi had no role to play in the firing outside the actor’s house. Gupta filed a bail plea before a special court which has been set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) in Mumbai. He is lodged in a Sabarmati jail.

Gupta also mentioned that he and his gang opened fire outside Khan’s house to only ‘give apprehension’ to the actor over his 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He revealed that he was not approached by Bishnoi to carry out the firing. He claimed that he lost his job in Tamil Nadu during the COVID-19 pandemic and that he originally hailed from a village in Bihar. He alleged that he was debt-ridden ‘which compelled the applicant to commit the crime.’

Gupta had also contacted Sagar Pal, another co-accused in the case. In a bail plea filed by Gupta’s lawyers - Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, it was revealed that he was influenced by Bishnoi’s social media. He was also a follower of Bhagat Singh. Last month, Salman Khan had recorded his statement about the case. In a 1,735-page chargesheet that was filed by the Mumbai Crime Branch, the actor mentioned that he heard a cracker-like sound when the gunmen opened fire outside his house in the morning.

On the work front, Khan is currently working on Sajid Nadiadwala-AR Murugadoss’ ‘Sikandar’ which is slated to release on Eid 2025.

Actor Salman Khan | - Instagram
'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

