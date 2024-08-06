As reported by PTI, Vicky Gupta – one of the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case – has claimed that he follows the same ‘principles’ in his life that are followed by Lawrence Bishnoi. He also claimed that Bishnoi had no role to play in the firing outside the actor’s house. Gupta filed a bail plea before a special court which has been set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) in Mumbai. He is lodged in a Sabarmati jail.