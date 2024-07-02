Salman Khan Firing Case Update: Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Issued Contract Of Rs 25 Lakh To Assassinate The Actor; Deets Inside

In April 14, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. Later, reports surfaced that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had another plan to assassinate Khan near the his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. The latest report in NDTV states, that a new chargesheet has been filed against five accused of plotting to assassinate Khan. Several shocking details are revealed in it. According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the suspects who have connections with the Bishnoi gang, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other serious offences.