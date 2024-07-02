Salman Khan Firing Case Update: Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Issued Contract Of Rs 25 Lakh To Assassinate The Actor; Deets Inside

In April 14, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. Later, reports surfaced that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had another plan to assassinate Khan near the his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. The latest report in NDTV states, that a new chargesheet has been filed against five accused of plotting to assassinate Khan. Several shocking details are revealed in it. According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the suspects who have connections with the Bishnoi gang, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other serious offences.
The report stated that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had issued a contract worth Rs 25 lakh to kill Salman Khan. It was planned for many months- from August 2023 to April 2024.
Police investigations also found out that the gang was planning to acquire advanced firearms from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol. For the unversed, the same type of pistol was used in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.
The same chargesheet also stated that approximately 60 to 70 individuals were assigned to track every movement of the 'Dabangg' actor. They used to check his movements at his residence in Mumbai, his Panvel farmhouse, and even the Goregaon Film City, where he went for shoots.
What's more shocking is that boys below the age of 18 were recruited to assassinate Mr Khan, as mentioned in the chargesheet. Reportedly, these minors were waiting for the orders from Goldie Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, the main leaders of the gang who are said to be in North America.
On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in 'Sikandar' directed by AR Murugadoss. The film has currently gone on floors. It is all set to hit the screens on Eid, next year.