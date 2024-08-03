Popular Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon took to his social media to tease his fans about an upcoming project. The Indo-Canadian artist has roped in Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. He shared a teaser video on his Instagram and the announcement has broken the internet.
Taking to his Instagram, AP Dhillon shared a teaser video of his next project that has been titled ‘Old Money.’ The video showed a vintage poster-style animation of AP Dhillon, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. It also featured a jeep which showed a man with a gun. Dhillon was seen posing with a gun while Khan had a bunch of papers in his hand. It also showed a bullet. Towards the end of the video, the singer asked his fans, “Did you miss me?” He also hinted that the project will be released this month. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I know you didn’t see this one coming...”
The video has fetched over 184K likes. ‘Old Money’ will see Khan and Dutt sharing the screen after a decade. The duo has shared the screen in films like ‘Saajan’ and ‘Chal Mere Bhai.’ Dutt took to the comments and wrote, “Brothers.” Celebrities like Shinda Kahlon, Ammy Virk, Shubh, and Deep Jandu also commented on the post. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Salman and Baba the OG bad boys.” A second fan wrote, “King is back.” A third fan commented, “Godamnnnnnnn bro.”
Dhillon has not revealed much about ‘Old Money.’ Fans believe that the singer has roped in the stars for a music video. The singer was recently in the news regarding his rumoured relationship with ‘October’ actor Banita Sandhu. On the work front, he also released his documentary – ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’ last year which gave his fans an insider look into how he rose from Punjab to the global music charts.