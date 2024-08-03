Art & Entertainment

AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside

AP Dhillon has teased a new project with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. This musical project will see the stars share the screen after a decade.

AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in 'Old Money' teaser Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon took to his social media to tease his fans about an upcoming project. The Indo-Canadian artist has roped in Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. He shared a teaser video on his Instagram and the announcement has broken the internet.

Taking to his Instagram, AP Dhillon shared a teaser video of his next project that has been titled ‘Old Money.’ The video showed a vintage poster-style animation of AP Dhillon, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. It also featured a jeep which showed a man with a gun. Dhillon was seen posing with a gun while Khan had a bunch of papers in his hand. It also showed a bullet. Towards the end of the video, the singer asked his fans, “Did you miss me?” He also hinted that the project will be released this month. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I know you didn’t see this one coming...”

Take a look at the announcement here.

The video has fetched over 184K likes. ‘Old Money’ will see Khan and Dutt sharing the screen after a decade. The duo has shared the screen in films like ‘Saajan’ and ‘Chal Mere Bhai.’ Dutt took to the comments and wrote, “Brothers.” Celebrities like Shinda Kahlon, Ammy Virk, Shubh, and Deep Jandu also commented on the post. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Salman and Baba the OG bad boys.” A second fan wrote, “King is back.” A third fan commented, “Godamnnnnnnn bro.”

Dhillon has not revealed much about ‘Old Money.’ Fans believe that the singer has roped in the stars for a music video. The singer was recently in the news regarding his rumoured relationship with ‘October’ actor Banita Sandhu. On the work front, he also released his documentary – ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’ last year which gave his fans an insider look into how he rose from Punjab to the global music charts.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  3. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
  4. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  5. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Operations Continue In Himachal
  2. J&K: 5 Policemen Among 6 Officials Sacked For Narco-Terror Links
  3. Neoliberalism’s Grip On India's Education Budget
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Disposes Pleas Of Co-owners
  5. Manipur's Jiribam Sees Fresh Violence Within 24 Hours After Meitei-Hmar Peace Talks
Entertainment News
  1. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore
  3. Sana Makbul Takes The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Trophy And Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize Home: I Came Here To Win, And I Won
  4. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  5. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
US News
  1. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  2. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  3. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  4. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  5. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
World News
  1. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  2. China Shaanxi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 38, Two Dozen Missing
  3. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  4. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
  5. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh