Taking to his Instagram, AP Dhillon shared a teaser video of his next project that has been titled ‘Old Money.’ The video showed a vintage poster-style animation of AP Dhillon, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. It also featured a jeep which showed a man with a gun. Dhillon was seen posing with a gun while Khan had a bunch of papers in his hand. It also showed a bullet. Towards the end of the video, the singer asked his fans, “Did you miss me?” He also hinted that the project will be released this month. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I know you didn’t see this one coming...”