Punjabi singer AP Dhillon recently performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. His performance became the talk of the town not for his songs but for his actions. A viral video showed the singer breaking his guitar on the stage during his performance. This act was trolled by his fans on social media. Taking to his Instagram, AP Dhillon released an explanation. He justified his actions and paid tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala on stage.
At Coachella, AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon performed on ‘Brown Munde.’ This song put them on the global charts and made them popular across the world. As the duo performed the song, the text on the screen read, “Justice for Sidhu Moosewala.” Along with this picture, the singer also shared images of him breaking his guitar and other candid pictures of him mid-performance. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “The media is controlled and I’m out of control.”
Take a look at the pictures posted by AP Dhillon.
The post has fetched over 326K likes. While some fans have supported Dhillon, many have expressed their disappointment. One fan said, “You’re justifying wrong things brother. Are you even remembering your culture of how we treat musical instruments?” A second fan wrote, “Didn't like guitar breaking act.” A third fan commented, “Let's take a moment to appreciate the 2 brown people who've represented us desis!! More power.”
Sidhu Moosewala was shot in his car at Mansa. The singer was shot dead just days before he celebrated his 29th birthday. He was murdered on May 29, 2022. His fans continue to seek justice for his death on social media.