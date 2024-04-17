At Coachella, AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon performed on ‘Brown Munde.’ This song put them on the global charts and made them popular across the world. As the duo performed the song, the text on the screen read, “Justice for Sidhu Moosewala.” Along with this picture, the singer also shared images of him breaking his guitar and other candid pictures of him mid-performance. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “The media is controlled and I’m out of control.”