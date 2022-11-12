Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Abida Parveen: Music Heals And Brings People Together

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen feels that music heals and connects people.

Abida Parveen
Abida Parveen Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 2:45 pm

Legendary Pakistani Sufi singer Abida Parveen, who has rendered her voice to songs like 'Chhaap Tilak', 'Pardadari' and 'Tu Jhoom' from 'Coke Studio' season 14, feels that music heals and connects people. It acts as the common ground for people across demographics. 

The veteran singer, who is revered as the 'Queen of Qawalis, Ghazals and Kafis' and has been a part of many music reality shows in the capacity of a judge, is all set to perform in Dubai for a special concert on December 9, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Talking about the event, Abida Parveen stated: "UAE audiences have always been warm towards me and I am looking forward to performing for them. Music is the only way that heals and brings people together, breaking all barriers. I hope to make new memories and cherish old ones through my music, which is much needed after these past few years."

The special concert is organised by Blu Blood and supported by Dubai Calendar. The tickets for the concert are available through coca-cola-arena.com and Platinumlist.

