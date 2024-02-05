Abhinandan Jindal Opens Up Working With Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa In 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'

Known for his work in TV shows like 'Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega', 'Sasural Simar Ka', actor Abhinandan Jindal, who is set to make his film debut with 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay', has opened up on working alongside Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa and Ila Arun.

Talking about working with the ensemble cast, Abhinandan shared: "Working alongside great and seasoned actors naturally creates a serious environment on the set, and that is a cherished aspect I carry with me. Sharing screen with Anupam ji has been an amazing experience. It was feeling like an achievement of a lifetime. His depth as an actor is like an ocean, and witnessing his realistic performances is truly fantastic."