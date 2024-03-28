Art & Entertainment

Abhay Deol Leaves Little To Imagination In Bedroom Pic; 'If Only I Could Wake Up Next To You’

Actor Abhay Deol got the mercury soaring by sharing a string of risque pictures from his bedroom on social media.

I
IANS
Updated on:
Instagram
Abhay Deol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Abhay took to Instagram and posted a motley of photos.

In one photo, he is seen lying in bed. In another image, his back is towards the ceiling as he poses in bed. The image leaves very little to the imagination.

In another picture, Abhay is seen dressed in a beige ganji and making funny expressions at the camera lens.

For the caption Abhay wrote: "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you. Along with hashtags 'no filter', 'morning face', 'raw', 'natural' and 'hairy'.

On the work front, the actor, who is not new to thirst trap pictures like these, was last seen in the series 'Trial by Fire' in 2023.

