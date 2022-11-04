Friday, Nov 04, 2022
AB de Villiers Poses With Rishab Shetty, Gives Shoutout To 'Kantara'

South African cricket star AB de Villiers shared a video posing with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and even gave a shoutout to his blockbuster film 'Kantara'.

Rishab Shetty and AB de Villiers
Rishab Shetty and AB de Villiers Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 6:44 pm

South African cricket star AB de Villiers shared a video posing with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and even gave a shoutout to his blockbuster film 'Kantara'. 

de Villiers and Rishab both took to Instagram, where they shared a video posing together and giving a shout-out to a match and the film. 

'Kantara' was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

